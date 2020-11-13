CAPE ELIZABETH – Our Mom, Brenda Carter Simpson, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the home in Cape Elizabeth she shared with her son, Ed and his family. Mom was born in Portland, Dec. 26, 1939, the second child of Raymond and Inez Dinsmore Carter.

Mom graduated from Portland High School with her sweetheart, Walter “Walt” Simpson, in 1957 and they were married in November 1959. Mom started her career at Maine National Bank as a teller and advanced her career at different banks, finally as the manager of People’s Heritage Bank in South Portland. Mom was also an entrepreneur. She worked for a time at Victor Temporaries in Portland before starting her own temporary work placement agency, Simpson Personnel in South Portland. She started Simpson Keypunch out of the basement of her home, teaching students how to keypunch and Dad would find them jobs. In 1992, Mom and Dad started Allen Flag Company, selling flags and flagpoles, also out of their Cape Elizabeth home. Mom continued this until her death.

Mom taught us kids the meaning of family. We celebrated every birthday, every holiday and special occasion, extending to aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mom was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved Dad’s family as much as she loved her own. Mom loved to travel with Dad and us kids. She and Dad loved their place on Marco Island, enjoyed a trip to the Grand Canyon and particularly loved to cruise. Mom enjoyed paying cards and we would tease her about being a poor loser which she played up for our benefit. Mom was happiest when she was with family.

Mom lost our Dad and the love of her life in June 2017. They had been married for 57 years and had been together since she was 13 and he was 15. Their marriage was an example to us kids of what you accomplish with love, respect, love, selflessness, love, patience, love, honesty, and love.

Mom is survived by son, Edward and his wife Theresa, daughter, Robyn Weathers and her husband Larry Weathers; granddaughter, Rachel Allen and her partner Chris Petrin, Katelyn Perry and her husband Brandon Perry, and her grandson and our Dad’s namesake, Walter;

She was predeceased by her parents; and our sister, Kimberly.

A memorial service with be held at Portland Headlight on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. on the lawn directly across from the parking lot.

In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to purchase sleeping bags for the Portland and Lewiston homeless population through Go Fund Me, https://www.gofundme.com/f/sleeping-bags-for-the-homeless-portland-me.

