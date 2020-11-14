SOUTH PORTLAND – Colin W. Bailey, 63, of South Portland, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Portland, he is a son of Edward and Fay (St. Pierre) Bailey. He attended South Portland Schools and graduated from South Portland High School the Class of 1975.Colin worked in the shipping and receiving department at Hannaford for the last 18 years.He was an avid baseball fan, following the Red Sox and was a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was predeceased by his father; and a brother Edward Bailey.Colin is survived by his mother Fay Bailey of Portland; his wife of 36 years Toni F. Bailey of South Portland; his son Anthony E. Bailey, his daughter Amanda M. Bailey, Anthony’s fiancé Nicole Fleming and a son James C. Bailey; his brothers, Steve Bailey of Peru and Mike Bailey of Portland and a sister Rae Jean Bailey of Windham; along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loveable Shih Tzu Daisy. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Private burial in Brooklawn Memorial Park. CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing will be adhered to.To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Bailey family please visit, http://www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers donations maybe made to:Purple Iris Foundation418 South Main St. Rm 9Brewer, ME 04412

