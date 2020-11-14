WINDHAM – Marjorie M. Cushman, 90 passed away peacefully at Gosnell House on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born in Patterson, N.J. on Oct. 25,1930, daughter of Alfred and Mary Moore.

Marjorie was a longtime resident of Windham living on Little Sebago and most recently at Unity Gardens. For 20 happy years she worked at the Windham Public Library.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters Barbara of Westbrook and Susan Kramer (Nels) of Enfield; her grandchildren Karl (Brigitte) of Ayle, Mass., Leah Wakefield (Marshall) of Lowell, Maine; two special great-grandchildren Lenora and Hazel.

She was predeceased by her husband John, sister Mary Ellen Sturtevant and brother Alfred Moore.

Burial will be in the spring 2021 at Maple Ridge Cemetery, Hebron, Maine.

The family is thankful for their compassionate care at Cornell House and for her family doctor- Mark Brawn who always made her laugh.

Online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Donations could be made in her memory to:

Windham Public Library or Gosnell House,

Scarborough

