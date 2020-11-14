CASCO – Robert L. Haley, 72, died peacefully at his home on Coffee Pond on Nov. 4, 2020.

Robert was born in Portland on Feb. 24, 1948, the son of Katherine C. Haley and Daniel T. Haley. He was proudly born and raised on Munjoy Hill. Robert was a graduate of Cheverus High School in the class of 1966.

Upon graduation Robert enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served on the USCG Cutter Edisto WAG-284 and traveled to the Arctic, nearly making the Northeast passage. This was followed by the South American and Antarctic tour. Robert then was stationed as a lightkeeper on Goat Island Light (1969-1971) in Cape Porpoise.

Upon discharge from the USCG, Robert went to work as an independent agent with his father at the Daniel T. Haley Insurance Agency for many years. Robert continued in the insurance business with Maine Insurance Company and finally on his own with the Robert L. Haley Agency with loyal associate, and friend, Tammy Tanguay, in Gray. Robert retired on Oct. 16, 2020 after 50 years in the insurance business.

Robert married the love of his life, Patricia A. (Roy) Haley on Feb. 17, 1968. They raised three boys, Jason, Aaron, and Seamus. Robert could be found on his boat nearly every weekend on the original “Patsy Ann” with the family in tow. Robert and his good friend Edgar Drew designed and built the second “Patsy Ann” starting in 1985 until it was finally launched in 2017. Some would say it was a clubhouse for Rob, Ed, and good friend and neighbor, Dana Miles.

Robert leaves lifelong friends, Kevin Gildart (who had never missed the annual launching of the boat) and Marty Joyce his high school partner in crime.

Robert will always be remembered as a family man, loyal friend, a dedicated pipe smoker, and most importantly, a kind and honorable soul.

Robert was preceded by his wife, Patricia A. Haley in 2007; his parents, Katherine and Daniel Haley; and brother-in-law, Warren Leonard.

He is survived by his brothers and sister, James Haley (Sandra) of Edgewater Fla., Daniel T. Haley Jr. (Connie) of Portland, Julie Leonard of Portland, Paul Haley of Fort Lauderdale Fla., and Timothy Haley of Stewart, Fla.; his sons, Jason Haley (Anna Langlin) of Leeds, Aaron Haley (Jennifer) South Portland, Seamus Haley (Melissa) of Gray; grandchildren, Brandon, Kadi, Patrick, Megan, Shannon, Keegan, Liam, and Gavin; and his great-grandchild, Dahlia Brady; and many nieces and nephews; and extended family.

