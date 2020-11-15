WESTBROOK/ORLANDO, Fla. – Mr. Antonios “Tony” Kapothanasis, a long-time resident of Westbrook and Orlando, Fla., passed away on the evening of Nov. 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Messinia, Greece on April 6, 1935. He was a very gregarious person, especially in his automobile business and in the Greek community. He had many long-term friendships in the auto industry in Portland and Orlando. He partnered with his brother, Constantine “Charlie” Kapothanasis in K. Bros.Auto while living in Portland from 1964 until 1977. While in Orlando he operated K. Bros. Motors from 1977 until 2019. He was passionate about the auto industry and valued all of the friendships he established throughout the years. Recently, a customer from 1967 had reached out to him.He was touched by Tony’s enthusiasm and kindness while purchasing a 1963 Porsche that the customer recently sold as an antique. He was a long-time member of the Order of AHEPA, serving as president of his local chapter in Portland and District Governor for New England District #9.He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland and a member of St. George Orthodox Church in Florida. He loved the Greek youth in the AHEPA. He dedicated a lot of his time on events for them. He was “Uncle Tony” to all of the young Sons of Pericles and later AHEPANS.He was a devoted father to his daughter Christina. She was the apple of his eye. He would say that she was the best part of his life. He was a very proud father. Recently, he was a dotting grandfather with the addition of his lovely granddaughter, Emma. He was very close with his nephews, Christo, Paul and the late Tasso Kapothanasis. They were all involved in K. Bros. Auto together. He “loved them like sons”. Tony had a passion for hunting and auto racing. He competed at Beach Ridge Speedway while in Maine.Tony is survived by his daughter, Christina and her husband Nathan Tseng and granddaughter Emma Tseng of Honolulu; also, by many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18 at noon. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to access the link to join the livestreaming of services and to sign Tony’s online guestbook. Interment will take place in Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Donations in his memory can be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

