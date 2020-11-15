RUMFORD – Dit Welch of Dixfield passed away at the age of 84 in Rumford on Oct. 15, 2020. He was born Jan. 9, 1936 to Emma and Percy Welch. Dit was a proud graduate of Dirigo High School and went on to serve for four years in the Air Force as a radio operator stationed in Germany.

After the service, Dit attended Leland Powers School of Communication in Boston, receiving his diploma in Radio, Television and Theatre. Back in Maine, he worked at WRUM in Rumford. He became a newsman at WGAN radio and television in Portland where he met his wife Elizabeth “Betty” Crawford. Dit then went to work at the Portland Chamber of Commerce in public relations. He eventually returned to WGAN as a sales executive, selling spots on the radio to many local businesses.

Dit and Betty had two children and moved to Raymond where he went on to work as a head dispatcher for the Town of Raymond. He then became a fill-in dispatcher for the Maine Turnpike Authority which eventually led to his final career in sign making for the MTA.

Dit fashioned a strong work ethic and was always busy. He began a small business called Conifercraft in which he crafted wood signs, but then expanded into engraving and eventually incorporated signs with vinyl lettering, and personalized printing and sublimation. He coached Raymond Little League, then donned an umpire uniform for the area’s Little League teams. He dabbled in vegetable gardening, and CB and Ham radio operating, not to mention many woodworking projects in his basement shop, (and an occasional nap). Dit was also an amateur photographer, and took newsworthy photos of accidents, fires and even the arrest of a bank robber.

Dit was charming and personable, good with people. He also had a kind and generous heart, unequivocally evident in his care for his beloved dogs and cats. In retirement, Dit built a small house on the land he grew up on. He became an active member of the Swasey-Torrey American Legion Post #100 in Dixfield, serving as the adjutant for several years. He was also a member of the King Hiram Lodge #57.

Dit had a full life and gifted us with rich memories.

He is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Crawford Welch; brother, O. Daniel Welch and wife Phylis; and his parents, Percy and Emma Welch.

Left to cherish his memory are son, Eric Welch and wife Donalyn, daughter, Melissa Welch; granddaughter, Chelsea Welch; nephews, Jay Welch and Todd Welch, niece, Leslie Welch Ingram; several cousins; best friend, Hank Gale; and his two cats, Thumper and Boomer.

Private services may be held at a later time.

For a more elaborate obituary, to sign Dit’s guest book and leave memories and condolences for the family please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

For those who wish to, please consider sending a donation in Dit’s memory to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society or to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills.

