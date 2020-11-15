BURBANK, Calif. – David Aaron Boxstein was born in Portland on July 21, 1952, to Beverly Meltzer Boxstein (Lewiston) and Gerald Boxstein (Portland).

Locally, he was a graduate of the Portland Hebrew Day School, Lincoln Junior High School, and finally Deering High School in 1970. In pursuit of a medical career, he then attended Brandeis University ’74 in Massachusetts, Mount Sinai Medical School ’78 in New York City, and did his residency in pediatrics in California at L.A. Children’s Hospital. Settling with his family in No. Hollywood, he practiced in Burbank, Calif. for almost 40 years and was beloved by his patients and their families for his knowledge, compassion, and intuition.

David was an active and generous member of the Jewish community wherever he lived and was the recipient of many honors in Los Angeles. His family had a second home in Oxnard, Calif., where they were the underwriters of a sacred Torah for the community. He and his devoted wife Edith traveled and, loving Israel, made a third home there in Jerusalem. He cherished his native state of Maine, especially its lighthouses, and he returned as often as he could to the Boxstein family’s summer home in Old Orchard Beach.

David died the evening of Oct. 16, 2020, in Burbank, Calif., from respiratory failure due to complications from a degenerative upper motor neuron disease that was diagnosed in 2015. A hesped (eulogizing ceremony) was held in California on Oct. 18, and he was laid to rest in Eretz Hachayim Cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, on Oct. 20. Shiva (Jewish week of mourning) was observed in Jerusalem and in No. Hollywood.

David is survived by his wife, Edith Elias Boxstein; daughters Esther Boxstein and Nissana Shafier, son Jonathan Boxstein, son-in-law Natanel Shafier; grandchildren Genevieve, Avichai, Greta, and Yoav; and sisters Ronnie Boxstein Riceberg (Florida) and Jan Boxstein Carver (Nevada).

