SCARBOROUGH – Joel N. Lello, 71, of Scarborough, died after a long struggle with health issues, on Nov. 12, 2020.

Joel was born in Portland, to Mary and Jellison Lello. He graduated from Oxford Hills High School and Unity College. He loved living in Scarborough, enjoyed gardening, baseball, his family, and driving his red truck. Joel made friends wherever he went.

He is survived by his four sisters; his nieces, nephews; and numerous cousins.

His family will have a small, private celebration of his life.

The family wishes to share sincere thanks to Gosnell Hospice, Mercy Hospital,

Martin’s Point, Laurel, Andre, Pam, David, and lifelong friends and neighbors.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous