Where is Republican integrity?

The election is over, and despite Trump’s false claims of fraud and rigging, Biden won. Trump needs to concede so the work of government can go on. He should be assisting in the transition process and focusing on the issues in this country instead of being a poor loser. Although Trump has made statements for many months in which he was trying to cast doubt on the election process if he lost, I hoped that he would be realistic. Sadly, no.

It scares me that the Republicans who are “in power” are not standing up to him. Where is their integrity? It concerns me that so many supporters believe the election to be flawed. Are they only getting their news from Trump, who consistently casts doubt on the news media in general? Meanwhile, Trump’s lies and actions continue to fuel division and hatred in this country, and undermine respect for our next president. I never thought we would be in this position in this country, and it greatly saddens me. I worry for our democracy and our national security.

Let us work together for a peaceful transition of power, for more respect for each other — those we agree with and those we don’t, and for a united effort to solve the problems facing this country and the world. We have amazing people and amazing institutions that can work for us every day. Let’s celebrate their accomplishments and add our own, to truly make the world a better place.

Nancy Marstaller,

Harpswell