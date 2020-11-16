Jennifer M. Corey 1976 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Jennifer M. Corey, 44, of Hennessey Avenue died Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after an extended illness. She was born in Brunswick Oct. 8, 1976, the daughter of Joan L. Bozeman and her husband Jeff Bozeman of Brunswick and Daniel J. Parlin and his wife Linda M. Parlin of Topsham. She attended schools in Topsham and was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School in 1994. On May 28, 2016 she married Daniel A. Corey and they lived in Brunswick, at the previous home of her maternal grandparents with her mother, Joan. Jennifer enjoyed shopping and spending time with friends and family and her fur babies that were like her children to her. One of the most memorable things about Jen was her role as the world’s best Auntie and Great-Auntie. She was a big fan of horror movies and had quite a collection of books by Stephen King, her favorite author. She loved collecting autographs and pictures of famous people, some she met in person. Jen also enjoyed helping out with the Topsham Trailriders Club with her dad, at events and always could be counted on for support for anyone in need. She had a kind soul and will be greatly missed by so many that she touched with her big open heart. Surviving is her husband, Dan of Brunswick; mother, Joan of Brunswick and her husband Jeff; her father, Daniel and his wife Linda of Topsham; sister Marie of Caribou, brother Andrew, sister Tamara and sister Merrill all of Washington state; niece Brittany and family of Brunswick, nephew Jeremy and his partner of Brunswick; and extended family members who she cherished so much. She was predeceased by her “punkin pie” Lillian Sophia in 2017. A celebration of life for Jennifer will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

