Rocky Winston Ross 1989 – 2020 RICHMOND – Rocky Winston Ross, 31, of 291 Front St., Richmond, formerly Bath, passed away suddenly on Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in Bath on March 2, 1989, son of Margaret Keenum and Gary Ross. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School. He spent many years as a lobsterman on Mattinicus Island and later off-shore with Shaft Master Lobster Co. He recently started his painting business, Perceptive Painting, as well as house flipping investments. He had an exceptional mind especially for business. He loved the art and details of making the next deal and his natural talent for this was remarkable. His talents also included mastering the guitar. He could hear a song and teach himself to play it perfectly. He began MMA fighting in high school and after becoming a proficient fighter He went on to co-own his business, Combat Athletix in Brunswick. He loved teaching and guiding his students. As was also his nature to help whenever he could. His heart knew no bounds for helping others and he will be remembered for his kindness, big hugs, big laugh, big personality, and loving soul. He loved the water and enjoyed spending his time fishing, especially out back of his beautiful home on the river, that he was so proud of. He loved time with his mother, whether he stopped by her home in Bath, or she came to his and talked or fished. He treasured any time spent with his love, Carla Esposito, family, and countless friends. Always foremost in his mind was his love for his children, whom he spoke of every day and loved above all else. His heart and soul touched everyone he met and will be loved and missed dearly by us all. Predeceased by his aunt, Heidi (Keenum) Pagliarulo. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Keenum of Bath, father, Gary Ross and his wife, stepfather, Scott Strout; brother, Coley Strout; maternal grandparents, Gail Snipe and James Keenum; aunt Jamie and (Robert) Warren, uncle Matt and (Nancy) Senecal, uncle Greg Ross and his wife; paternal grandmother, Rachel Henry; cousins, Steven, Angela, Matt, Christina, Dandrey, Keyauna, Chase, Gage; his children, Rowen, Seven, and Isla Ross; and many more cousins and extended family. Go to http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com to make a donation or to share your thoughts and condolences with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his funeral expenses to help the family.

Guest Book