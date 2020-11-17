BETHEL

Local artist donates paintings to trust

Mahoosuc Land Trust member and artist Maria Zodda has donated 10 framed, oil on canvas, landscape paintings to support MLT’s mission of conserving Maine’s landscape during its Annual Appeal.

Anyone who becomes a new member or donates to the Annual Appeal, at the $250 level by Dec. 31, will receive one painting of their choice. Those paintings are available on a first come, first-served basis.

Zodda, who splits her time between Nantucket, Mass., and Newry, has been painting for five years, and is a member of the Artist Association of Nantucket. Her oil compositions are inspired by the ocean and the mountains. Her work is shown at the Stewart Johnson gallery on Nantucket in person or online.

To view the paintings, visit mahoosuc.org/donate.

For more information, call Barbara Murphy, Mahoosuc Land Trust at 824-3806 or email [email protected]

UNITY

Apply to MOFGA’s farming program

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) is accepting applications for their Farm Beginnings program. The eight-week virtual course will be held online from January through February 2021.

Designed for farmers with at least one year of production experience, this series of intensive workshops helps participants to develop a whole farm plan through realistic goal-setting, reflection and assessment of resources, skills and markets. Each week consists of independent work through an online learning platform and a Zoom call with all farmer-participants. The course is farmer-led and professionally facilitated with course material covered through a combination of classroom presentations, group discussions, guest speakers and panels, as well as guided readings and exercises.

MOFGA’s Farm Beginnings course has helped farmers access Farm Service Agency (FSA) financing, learn more about the resources in Maine to support their farm development and build a farming network. Enrollment is open to any farm looking to apply whole farm planning and financial management tools to their operation. Course tuition is $750 per farm, and numerous scholarships are available. Applications are available at mofga.org/Programs/Farmer-Programs/MOFGA-Farm-Beginnings. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. For more details, contact Bo Dennis at [email protected]

ROCKPORT

Help families in need celebrate the holidays

Knox County Homeless Coalition has launched its 2020 Adopt-A-Family program, inviting community members to spread some seasonal joy by purchasing holiday gifts for struggling families in the Midcoast region.

This year’s event features a few modifications to comply with CDC recommendations for public safety during COVID-19. Those interested in adopting a family will select and order gifts from an online wishlist and have those items shipped directly to KCHC, where they will be wrapped and delivered, thus limiting the number of potential interactions.

Interested participants should visit homehelphope.org/adoptafamily2020 to find out more.

Donations also are appreciated to help cover locally sourced items at homehelphope.org/donate-now and selecting “Adopt-A-Family” from the drop down menu.

For more details, go to [email protected]

