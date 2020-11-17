MID COAST HOSPITAL

Raven Louise Scott, born Nov. 3 to Justin Thomas Scott and Alexandra (Hoy) Scott of Topsham. Grandparents are Dory and Skip Hoy of Scarborough and Trudy Scott. Great-grandparent is Myrna Scott of Scarborough.

Dana Jean Brennan, born Nov. 2 to Thomas William Brennan and Amy Jean (Waterman) Brennan of Woolwich. Grandparents are Paula and Dana Waterman of Woolwich and Lisa and Tom Brennan of Yale, Mich.

Margaret Hope Lessner, born Nov. 5 to Nicholas Alan Lessner and Jessica Hope (Kody) Lessner of Boothbay. Grandparents are Barbara and Stephen Kody of Dublin, Ohio, and Amy and Alan Lessner of Jefferson. Great-grandparent is Joan Reid of Middletown, Del.

