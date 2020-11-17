KENNEBUNKPORT

Conservationist to host talk on narwhals

York County Audubon will present the online Zoom program “The Narwhal’s Tusk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, featuring Maine marine mammal naturalist and conservationist Zack Klyver.

Klyver’s presentation will be based on a book he is writing titled “The Narwhal’s Tusk: the ten most remarkable marine mammal adaptations.” He will draw on his personal travels from around the world, including the Arctic and Antarctica, and his encounter with the oldest known living blue whale in the world. Learn all about the narwhal’s tusk, how deep marine mammals dive, how long they live, and other examples of astounding adaptations. Recent scientific discoveries have also expanded our knowledge around the important role marine mammals play in oxygen production, carbon sequestration, and the regulation of global climate.

The talk is available free of charge, but advance registration is required. To register, go to yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link there to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the program.

CAMDEN

Film club hosts second meeting

The Camden Public Library will host the second meeting of its new Friday Film Club at 4 p.m. Friday. For this session, the online discussion group will be talking about the award–winning documentary “Children of the Arctic” (2015).

The film offers a portrait of five Native Alaskan teenagers coming of age in Barrow, Alaska. As they embark on their journey into adulthood, the youths strive to be both modern American kids and the inheritors of an ancient whaling culture. These Iñupiat teenagers are the descendants of a culture that has endured for more than a millennium on an isolated, but now rapidly changing tundra.

Email [email protected] to request details for how to view the film and to receive a Zoom link to participate or for more information, call 236-3440.

Birder to talk about local populations

Mid-Coast Audubon Board and Camden Public Library will host a free online talk with Nick Lund, of Maine Audubon, at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

The “State of the Birds: Decades of Change” talk will cover the changes in bird populations in Maine over the last few decades, and discuss which species are disappearing and which are increasing.

Lund lives and birds in southern Maine. He is the outreach and network manager for Maine Audubon and a writer who focuses on birds and science. He has regular columns in the Portland Phoenix, the National Audubon Society magazine, and bylines in Slate, the Washington Post, National Geographic Online, and others.

Nick has a blog featuring his humorous and insightful musings on birding and nature.

To register for the event, email Julia Pierce at [email protected] to request a Zoom link.

FALMOUTH

Gallery displaying internationally recognized Maine artist

Moss Galleries is displaying the first exhibition in 17 years in Maine of paintings by internationally recognized artist Hunt Slonem.

Born in 1951 in Kittery, Slonem is a New York-based painter, sculptor and printmaker best known for his Neo-Expressionist paintings of tropical birds and bunnies.

“Hunt Slonem: Returns to Maine” will be on view through Feb. 6, 2021 online at elizabethmossgalleries.com/hunt-slonem-returns-to-maine.

KITTERY

Two chances to catch outdoor winter market

The Kittery Community Market will bring the tradition of European outdoor winter markets to Kittery with two special events set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and again Dec. 13.

Both markets will include live music and hot beverages sold by Kate’s Bakery, Chef’s Cove, and Vida Tortilla.

A full vendor line-up is planned, offering lots of options for holiday shopping and cooking needs, including prepared foods, spices, rubs, soup mixes, pies, cookies, pastries, breads, fresh locally grown produce, fresh fish, meat, eggs, tool and knife sharpening, as well artisan crafts like art prints, candles, pottery, beaded jewelry, sea glass art pieces, balsam wreaths, and organic soaps and skincare products.

Support One Warm Night Mittens at the market this Sunday. Mainely Mutts will be hosting a donation drive and collecting items such as toys, beds, cleaners, and paper towels.

WATERVILLE/FALMOUTH

Meet with Thomas College representative

A representative from Thomas College will virtually visit Falmouth High School at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The representative will meet with students who are seeking to further their education following graduation and share about what Thomas College has to offer.

PORTLAND

Sign up for MECA’s holiday pre-sale party

Registrations are now being accepted for the Maine College of Art (MECA) Virtual Holiday Sale Pre-Sale Party, set for 5 to 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom.

The Pre-Sale Party will include a chance to “Meet the Makers” where select holiday sale artists will talk about their studio practice and showcase their featured items for sale.

Maine Magazine’s executive digital editor Alexandra Polkinghorn will share her recommended gift picks and chat with the Holiday Sale jurors about their top choices.

Attendees will receive a password to start pre-sale online shopping before the sale publicly opens.

The first 50 people to register will receive a free raffle ticket to win an item from one of the sale’s featured artists. Proceeds from sales will directly benefit participating artists, while funds from raffle ticket sales will support MECA’s Student Scholarship Fund to help our students during this crisis year.

WELLS

Library releases weekly program offerings

Wells Public Library will host the following online programs for youth this week:

A Goodnight Stories podcast will be offered at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Listen to a quiet bedtime story read by a library staffer at anchor.fm/wells-public-library.

Fall Storytime on Facebook will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday offering a time for children to engage in stories, songs, games, and dancing with their favorite librarians on Facebook. Each storytime will be followed by a craft relating to the week’s theme. Take and make kits will be available at the back door of the library in advance.

Chill with a Chapter Book podcast will be offered at 2 p.m. Thursday. All ages are invited to listen as Miss Allison reads a few chapters from an elementary level book. This week it will be “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. Listen at anchor.fm/wells-youth-services.

And, a Jaded YA Reads podcast will wrap this up at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tweens, teens, and adults can listen along as Jade reads a young adult novel chapter by chapter. The first book will be the fantasy classic “Howl’s Moving Castle” by Diana Wynne Jones. Listen at anchor.fm/wells-library-ya.

For more information, contact Jade Austin at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

ORONO

Expert to host talk on improving community wellbeing

The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host an online talk with Dave Milan from 3–4 p.m. Monday about how municipalities can collaborate with researchers to improve community development.

Over the past 20 years, Milan has helped municipalities learn how departments can work together to improve community wellbeing. He is the Town of Orono’s director of community development and he also guides University of Maine students in aligning their research projects with the needs of local government, the private sector and community organizations.

In this talk, “Unkicking the Can: How Community Development Can Make a Difference Now,” Milan will share some of the lessons he has learned about how university research can strengthen community development.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required at umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-unkicking-the-can-how-community-development-can-make-a-difference-now. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 581-3196 or email [email protected]

