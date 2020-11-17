Roberta D. Pomerleau 1930 – 2020 CLINTON – Roberta D. Pomerleau, 90, formerly of Bath, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at Capital City Manor in Augusta. Berta was born on Feb. 28, 1930 to parents Evelyn W. McNeil and Clarence I. Blake. She lived and worked in Bath for most of her life. She met and married Jean N. Pomerleau (Flea) and together they raised their daughter, Frances (Pomerleau) Hubert. Gram moved from Bath to Clinton after retiring from Stinsons Seafood Company where she had worked for many years with her sister, Dorothy Bernier, on the packing line. Gram was predeceased by her husband, Jean Pomerleau; brothers, Elmer Blake and Donald Blake, sisters, Dot Bernier and Helen Saunders; and her grandson-in-law, Merle Hartley, who always said great Nanny could do nothing wrong. Gram is survived by her sister, Pat French of Dresden; her daughter, Frances Hubert and husband Eugene; granddaughter, Kelly Hubert and fiancé, Maynard Handrahan; two great-grandsons, Terry Hartley and wife Nichole and Caleb Hartley and girlfriend, Abbey Allen, and their daughter Bryleigh, who is a great-great-granddaughter, and soon-to-be born, baby Aniya; and many nieces and nephews. A private committal will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, in Augusta. To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com. Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

