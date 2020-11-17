BUXTON — William Cole, 37, of Springvale died at the scene of a three-car accident Monday at the intersection of Narragansett Trail (Route 202) and Pease Road, authorities said Tuesday.

One of the drivers, Patrick Devroy, 80, of Buxton, had to be extricated from his vehicle, according to Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline. Devroy was listed in serious condition Monday night at Maine Medical Center, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The third driver, Kevin Aceto, 47, of South Berwick, received minor injuries and was treated at the hospital and released, Cline said.

Buxton police are investigating the crash with assistance from Maine State Police. The highway was closed for more than two hours.

