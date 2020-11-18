Lora E. Wallace 1944 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Lora E. Wallace of Harpswell passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. She was born in Brunswick on Jan. 26, 1944, a daughter of Walter and Gladys Wallace. Lora worked for Olsten Home Care for many years and was also a member of TOPS. She enjoyed reading, coloring, doing puzzles, watching NASCAR and anything to do with Elvis Presley. Lora was predeceased by her parents and several siblings. She is survived by three children, Chris Picard, Shirley Picard Emmons, and Sandra Picard Hamel; four grandkids; four great-grandkids; as well as by her sister Beatrice Moody, her brother Lloyd Wallace; and many nieces and nephews. At this time there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a late date.

Guest Book