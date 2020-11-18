WESTBROOK – Constance B. Baillargeon, 86, a resident of Westbrook, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Westbrook, a daughter of Albert and Anna (Richards) Tanguay. Coincidentally, Constance’s mother also passed away on Nov. 15, 2002.

Connie, as she was known by many, attended St. Hyacinth School. She met the life of her life, William Baillargeon, on a blind date on Valentine’s Day at a friend’s home in Westbrook. They were married at St. Hyacinth’s Church on Nov. 20, 1954. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Fort Meade, Md. to fulfill Bill’s U.S. Army orders. They returned to Maine for a short time, and then moved to Panama to again fulfill Bill’s new assignment. Again, returning to Maine for a short time, only to move to Fort Dix, N.J. This was the final assignment, and they returned to Gorham where they built a new house. The last move was to Westbrook at the residence where Connie passed away.

Connie was employed by the Westbrook Spinning Company, and retired from the Westbrook School Department.

Connie truly enjoyed gathering her family for special celebrations and especially on Christmas. She loved to go shopping, but would rarely buy anything for herself. “Ma”, as she was affectionately called by her children, would never leave the house without something in hand that she just happened to pick up. She would go to her special closet and would always say, “Well, I saw this, and it just looked like something you would like”. Ma was always so generous, sometimes being referred to as the ‘twenty-dollar machine’. She liked to donate to a variety of charities, and one that she particularly loved was the “Help Your Neighbor” basket at her church, St. Anthony’s (formerly known as St. Hyacinth).

Among some of Connie’s favorite past times was to spend time with her sisters at Foxwoods Casino. She cherished these special occasions and loved to share the stories of their trips with others. Connie also liked to knit, often making blankets for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Connie also was a fantastic baker and cook, and continued to cook and bake as if all of her seven children were still living at home.

Connie was the kindest, most gentle woman, and she gracefully raised her seven children without skipping a beat, even amidst the frequent military moves. She will be remembered as a loving mother, memere and grande memere, mother-in-law, sister, and sister-in-law, and a true friend to so many. She always had a smile on her face and plenty of hugs to give.

Connie was a phenomenal listener. Her door was always open and she always made the time to make you feel your best, in good times and in bad.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, William J. Baillargeon Jr. in 2001.

She is survived by her seven children, Anna Cutter and son-in-law Douglas Cutter, Joanne Craves and son-in-law James Craves, Barbara Swett and son-in-law David Swett, Theresa Begin and son-in-law Randy Begin, William Baillargeon and daughter-in-law Bonnie Baillargeon, Paul Baillargeon and Cecile Njangwe. Connie is survived by her two sisters, Yvette Girouard and Margaret Palmer.

She is also survived by her 23 grandchildren, Eric and Jason Cutter, Vanessa Verrillo, Melissa Hawkes, Sarah Swenson, Amy and Thomas Craves, Lisa Griffin, Katie and Joseph Parmenter, Brian Baillargeon, Amanda Romero, Nathan Begin, Nick and Alex Baillargeon, Matthew and Brandon Baillargeon, Jenna and Jonathan Hansen, Brianna DiFrederico, Sydney, Eli and Lucas Njangwe.

Connie is also survived by her 21 great-grandchildren, Matilda Morin, Oliver Morsey, Brianna and Zachery Baillargeon, Ella and Cora Cutter, Maeve and Theo Cutter, Lewis Verrillo, Claire, Avery, Julia and Drew Baillargeon, Gavin and Layla Griffin, Annabelle and Kirk Swenson, Mason Baillargeon, Madelyn Maist, Viviana Varney, Alex Savage, and Ava Valeriani.

Connie is predeceased by her siblings, Theresa Mondor, Irene Trepanier, Rita Tardiff, Annette Ledoux, Maurice, Joseph, Philip, Henry, Leo, and Richard Tanguay.

Connie’s family wishes to express their great appreciation and gratitude for the extremely generous care and devotion shown to their mother by her granddaughter, Lisa Griffin, and niece, Christine Palmer-Fournier, during her journey of passing. And, of special note, for all the great love and unending support of her sister, Margaret Palmer.

The family also wishes to thank Hospice of Southern Maine, especially Jay and Phillip, for their great medical care and support during this extremely difficult time.

As Ma would often say, “Everyone should just be nice to each other!”

Due to current capacity COVID limitations, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery. Please visit http://www.jonesrichbarnes.com to sign Connie’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Anthony’s Parish of Westbrook’s “Help Your Neighbor Basket”.

