Judith A. Beedle 1934 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Judith A. Beedle, 86, of Woolwich died recently, with her family by her side. She was born in Worcester, Mass. on August 13, 1934, and grew up in Winchendon, Mass., Portland, Maine, and Randsburg, Calif. She married William L. Beedle, also of Winchendon, Mass., in 1953, and they had two daughters. She was essentially a homebody, who devoted her life to her family, neighbors, and friends. A “first responder” to those in need, she compassionately and, sometimes bravely, looked out for others and acted on their behalf, especially in regard to children and the elderly. Children were a never-ending joy to her, and she delighted generations of them with her warmth, playfulness, and sweets. She was an independent woman who faced some challenges, but she built the life she wanted for herself. She loved to read, try out recipes, garden, and go beachcombing at nearby Reid State Park with her husband, as well as to host family gatherings at their home of 50 years in Woolwich. She also loved to write to her far-flung family, in correspondence that was voluminous and full of fun. She is survived by her husband, William; and by daughters Susan Woodward of Brunswick and Judith Tetreault of Woolwich. She has two much loved grandchildren, Heather Tetreault of Hiram and Jonah Tetreault (deceased) of Bath; and great-grandchildren, Haley Tetreault-Kellett of Gorham and Shane Tetreault of Topsham. She was the eldest of six children: brother Stanley Philbin (deceased) of Gorham, and sisters Sarah Niemela (deceased) of Keen, N.H., Loretta Philbin of Melrose, Mass., Jane Blanchard of Westbrook, and Ann Page of Richmond. She is also survived by a number of cousins, including four who were like brothers to her, Peter, Nathan, and Joseph Spooner, and Bud Wolford; and very dear nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were provided by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gardiner, Maine. To make a donation in her memory, the family suggest a charity that supports foster children: My Stuff Bags Foundation 5347 Sterling Center Dr. Westlake Village, CA 91361

