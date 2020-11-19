Wreaths for veterans

The South Buxton Cemetery Association, 1187 River Road, is accepting donations to provide wreaths for veterans’ graves.

Richard “Sandy” Atkinson, president of the cemetery association, said a $15 donation purchases one wreath.

The Buxton cemetery placed 420 wreaths on graves of veterans last year and this year hopes to lay 560.

“That would cover all veterans,” Atkinson said.

Donors can designate a specific grave.

The laying of wreaths will be on a date to be determined in December. No ceremony is planned this year, Atkinson said.

For more information or to donate, call Atkinson at 929-6495.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: