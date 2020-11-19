Give A Cop The Bird

The Westbrook Police Department is once again holding its annual Give A Cop The Bird fundraiser, but this year it’s a little different.

Police Chief Janine Roberts organizes the drive to provide Thanksgiving meals to members of the community who cannot afford one. The goal is to provide meals to 60 families this year.

Because of the pandemic, police officers won’t be collecting food for meals as they usually do. Instead, the department has set up a GoFundMe page for monetary donations. The department will use the donations to shop next week, and all the fixings for a turkey dinner will be delivered to recipients next Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, an anonymous donor had contributed $1,000.

Any leftover money will be donated to the Westbrook Food Pantry.

To donate, visit the Westbrook Police Department Facebook page. The fundraiser ends on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Overnight winter parking ban

Vehicles may not be parked on Westbrook streets for more than one hour between midnight and 6 a.m. until April 15.

“Since Mother Nature doesn’t seem in a rush to bring on winter, we will be issuing warnings initially to remind people to find alternate parking arrangements. Once winter weather does arrive, we will begin issuing tickets for violations,” a police Facebook posting said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: