GPD observes Veterans Day

Gorham Police Department collected tattered and worn flags donated by residents over the past several months and properly disposed of them in a burning on Veterans Day at Public Works.

Officer David Bruni, a former Army infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division, organized the observance. Bruni deployed to Panama and was also assigned to duty at West Point and in Alaska.

Besides Bruni, several Gorham officers served in the military: Brent Frank, Air Force; Robert Cunningham, Navy; Michael Hinkley,

Marine Corps Reserve (active); and Animal Control Officer Scott Nystrom, Coast Guard. Retired officers who served are Chief Ronald Shepard, Air Force and Officers Robert Henckel, Air Force, and Paul Dubay, Air Force.

Police Chief Christopher Sanborn spoke briefly at the Veterans Day ceremony thanking Bruni for organizing the observance and all veterans for their dedication and hard work.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Nov. 12 that the U.S. public debt was $27,190,176,826,089.04.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: