Job Corps is currently enrolling youth 16-24 years old, who are interested in learning career training in areas such as Automotive, Welding, Healthcare, Electrical, Culinary Arts, among others, through free training. Virtual and online learning options are available. Earn HSD/HSE and your driver’s license at the same time. Housing and meals are included at no additional cost. The program helps with job placement once the program is complete. For more information, call/text Justin Humphrey at the Portland Job Corps Office today at (207) 852-7639 or email at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: