Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 12/1 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 12/2 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 12/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Tues. 12/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Planning Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 11/30 6 p.m. Solar Research Committee
Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Wed. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 12/1 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Committee
Tues. 12/1 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
