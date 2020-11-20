Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 12/1 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 12/2 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 12/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Tues. 12/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 11/30 6 p.m. Solar Research Committee

Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Wed. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 12/1 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Committee

Tues. 12/1 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 12/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: