Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  12/1  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  12/2  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  12/2  7:30 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Tues.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  12/2  6 p.m.  Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  11/30  6 p.m.  Solar Research Committee

Wed.  12/2  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Wed.  12/2  6:30 p.m.  Capital Improvement Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  12/1  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Committee

Tues.  12/1  7 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Wed.  12/2  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Wed.  12/2  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  12/3  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

