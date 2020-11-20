PORTLAND — City Hall has a new electric vehicle charging station for free public use as part of its effort to support more sustainable transportation.

Mayor Kate Snyder said the new station is “one step we’re taking to encourage people to purchase electric vehicles so we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our community.”

According to Portland’s One Climate Future action plan, 30% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions come from cars, trucks and other vehicles.

“Encouraging more people to purchase electric vehicles is a key step toward implementing the plan” said Spencer Thibodeau, chairperson of the City Council’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee.

Charging stations also recently have been added at Payson Park and the Portland International Jetport and are also available at city parking garages on Spring and Elm streets, Thibodeau said.

Plans for more public charging stations are in the works, he said.

