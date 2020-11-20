Rotary activities

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotarians and friends have been busy packing and distributing over 1,800 Health & Wellness Kits and Back-to-School Hygiene Kits through local food pantries. The kits contained basic toiletries and hand sanitizer, as well as dish soap and laundry detergent. In addition to a grant from the southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire district, the Rotarians received generous help and donations from area individuals, organizations and businesses including Renys, Dollar Tree in Oxford, Food City, Key Bank, Mercy Hospital, Oxford Hills Rotary Club and the Bridgton Community Center Community Kettle meals. To learn more about the Rotary and its activities, email [email protected]

Cemetery monument dedication

The Joshua L. Chamberlain Camp No. 69, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a new Union Veterans Monument at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The 30-minute outdoor ceremony will take place at Ridge Cemetery at the four corners where Chadbourne Hill Road intersects with Maple, Highland and Upper Ridge roads. Everyone is welcome. Participants are required to wear face masks and maintain appropriate social distance.

Farmers market winter hours

The Bridgton Farmers Market has begun its fifth winter season at a new venue, the old Macdonald Motor building at 4 Nulty St. (behind Bridgton Books). Hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April. Many of the regular summer vendors as well as some new ones will be on site offering a wide range of locally produced food and other goods. All CDC protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing, will be strictly enforced to ensure the safety of customers and vendors. Some vendors will also be offering online pre-ordering and curbside pickup. Go to facebook.com/BrigtonFarmersMarket/ or email [email protected] for more information.

Christmas tree sales

The Bridgton Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree sale will be held in the Food City parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Maine-grown trees are expected to be delivered on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Bridgton Village Center Firemen’s Association will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets as well as BFD T-shirts, just in time for holiday gift giving.

10″ x 10″ show

A new exhibit by members of the Bridgton Art Guild, the 10″ x 10″ Show, is open now through Dec. 2 at Gallery 302, 12 Main St. During the pandemic, local artists have continued to create art in many styles about a variety of subjects and in a many different mediums. Many other works of art are on display in the gallery, which has over 40 exhibiting artists. Art works include oil paintings, watercolors, prints, photographs, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, works in wood and fabric art. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com for more information.

Health plan help

Open enrollment to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is now underway until Dec. 15. Get covered and stay covered with affordable health plans for 2021. Those who do not enroll or update their current plans before Dec. 15 may not be able to get Marketplace insurance next year. Certified Health Plan Navigator Amy March is available to provide free, unbiased help for consumers over the phone at 452-2493. This service is sponsored by Western Maine Community Action.

Not for gobble gobbling

