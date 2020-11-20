STANDISH – Thomas “Tom” Brooks, 61, died unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 17, 2020 in Standish. He was born June 27,1959 in Portland.

He was employed as a truck driver for White Brothers for 10 years then was employed for Gorham Sand and Gravel until retirement. He was a big Patriots fan and never missed a game. He loved spending time with his granddaughter and the dog, Coco. He loved sitting outside on the porch watching the birds and as he put it- “the stupid squirrels”.

The family wants to thank all his coworkers at Gorham Sand and Gravel for all the many years of friendship he had.

He is survived by his wife, Marion of 31 years; his daughter, Amanda and her husband Jamie Emery of Buxton; his granddaughter, Bella of Buxton; sisters, Sally Mayberry and husband Bruce of Standish and Jaynee Brooks-Robinson and husband Pete of Windham; along with all his nieces and nephews; and also his great-nieces and nephew.

He is predeceased by his older brother, Alan; and his parents Roger and Geneva Brooks of Standish.

Celebration of Life will be in the springtime. Private burial will be for family members in the spring.

