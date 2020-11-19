YORK – Stanley Willard Ross Jr., 91, of York, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 29, 1929, in Stamford, Conn., son of Alice and Stanley Ross.

Stan grew up in Cranston, R.I., served in the U.S. Navy, and was a graduate of Yale University. As a loving husband to his wife Barbara for 58 years, together they raised nine children, daughter Cynthia (deceased), sons Stan Ross and wife Linda of Fairport, N.Y., Daniel Ross and Barb Douglas of South Berwick, Michael Ross of York, David Ross and his wife Deborah of Londonderry, N.H., and daughters Deborah Bradburn and husband Stacy of York, Elizabeth Brown and her husband Scott of York, Sandra Dufoe of and her husband Allen of Annapolis Md., and Lisa Hamel and her husband Steven of York and Lynn Ross of Rutland, Mass.

Besides his children, he is survived by his loving partner, Phyllis Newman, who brought new joy to our family and taught Dad to live every day to his fullest for the past eight years. She never left his side and didn’t let age stop them from going to the theater, picking the games every week, traveling, and making her friends his friends. Pop will be also be missed by his 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Stan wore many hats: sportswriter, semi-pro football official, golfer, voice of Wildcat’s football, loyal New England sport’s fan, avid bridge and cribbage player, little league coach, school board, stamp collector, gardener, poker player, rotarian president and avid reader.

Stan worked hard to provide for his family which often meant rushing home from a business trip to coach a Little League game, or attend a play, concert, or numerous other sporting events that his children were involved in. He taught his kids the importance of being dependable, getting an education, to go after what you really want in life, and above all “Be sure to help your mother!”

Besides working long hours on the road, he was able to provide for his large family by officiating, writing for the newspaper, and teaching business classes at New Hampshire College.

Mom and Dad were a tag team, Mom ran the household and Dad was the voice that would make you really regret whatever you did that made you have to stay longer at the dinner table. Starting at a very young age Stan would leave the “big city” and take the train to spend his summers with his aunts and uncles working on the family farm in upstate New York farm or raking blueberries from the barrens in Columbia Falls. We could read about his adventures through the journals he kept while growing up.

Dad will be missed by his many friends in his apartment complex, his bridge and cribbage partners, and his friends at York’s Senior Center. A very special thank you to the York Ambulance Association; York Village Fire Department; and Beacon Hospice. The family gratefully appreciates the compassionate care given to Stan while at York Hospital and especially by “Dr. J” at York Family Practice.

Graveside services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer when family and friends can safely be together and honor Stan at that time.

Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, in York, is assisting with arrangements.

Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

York Housing Authority,

4 Pine Grove Lane,

York, ME 03909 or

York Athletic Boosters,

1 Robert Steven’s Drive,

York, ME 03909.

Guest Book