WELLS – Jeffrey Richard Merrifield passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 58. He was born in Yokosuka, Japan, on Sept. 9, 1962, to Richard and Rosalyn (Smith) Merrifield.

Jeffrey graduated from Wells High School and attended the University of Southern Maine. He traveled extensively and was always seeking out new adventures. Jeffrey worked for many years in home construction and as a property manager.

An avid animal lover with a big heart, there was no stray he would not take in, and he was always there to help others in need. He loved tending his summer garden and had extensive knowledge of nature and the outdoors. As a skilled outdoorsman, Jeffrey enjoyed teaching his younger siblings and cousins how to build boats and tree forts, catch lobsters, canoe down the marsh, raft through the ocean and navigate the woods. Those who had the pleasure of being a part of his life will greatly miss his generous, contagious, and adventurous spirit.

The oldest of four children, he is survived by his father, Richard Merrifield; and two siblings, Lesley Merrifield Jacobs (husband, Henry) and Nathan “Joe” Merrifield; nieces, Sarah and Rosalyn Jacobs, nephew, Joseph Jacobs; and his cat, Oscar.

His mother, Rosalyn Merrifield; and his brother, Peter Merrifield preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will take place later. For the complete obituary, please visit http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

