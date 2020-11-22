SANFORD – J. Valmore Leclerc of Sanford, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. He was born in Somersworth, N.H., on Feb. 14, 1933, the son of the late Omer and Isabelle Leclerc.

Val served in the National Guard for nine years. He worked at GE for 36 years as a set-up man. He also ran a successful cleaning service business. Throughout his life he really enjoyed spending time with his children, being in nature, landscaping, gardening and spending time on the beach. After retiring he spent 16 years traveling, motorcycling, playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Richard Leclerc; son-in-law, Jeff Milne; grandson, Ryan Perreault; and brother-in-law, Armand Legere.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rachel; his children, Diane Milne of Somersworth, N.H., Donna Cashman of Cape Neddick, Denise McKinnon and her husband, Craig of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., David Leclerc and his fiancé May Glennon of Farmington, N.H., and Daniel Leclerc and his wife, Michele of Hooksett, N.H. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren who he loved dearly, Eric Perreault and his wife, Heather, Danielle Middleton and her husband, Justin, Derek Lapanne, Britany Stuart and her husband, Kevin, Adam Leclerc and Megan, Deanna Dunham and her husband Ben, Cortney Negrotti and her husband, Justin, Dustin Leclerc, and Nicholas Leclerc. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; his brother, Edouard Leclerc and his wife, Irene, his sister in law, Ann Leclerc; many nieces, nephews; and Legere in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will be private at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth, N.H.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the

Sanford Food Pantry

1204 Main St., Sanford

