OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Former Town Councilor, Lt. Cmdr. U.S. Navy (Ret)., Norma F. Baker, 92, died Nov. 17, 2020, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

She was born March 18, 1928 in Portland, a daughter of Emerson Dyar Parlin and Gladys Juliet Bailey Parlin.

For many years as a child she spent summers in Old Orchard Beach working with her father at Emerson’s Candy on the Old Orchard Beach Pier. She moved to Old Orchard Beach permanently in 1973. She later moved to the Pines, a retirement community in Ocean Park, where she resided until ill health, when she moved to Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

Norma was educated in the Portland public school system graduating from Portland High School. Following her high school graduation she attended and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Government. She later graduated from the Naval School of Justice and the Navy Post Graduate School.

Norma was employed for several years as an office manager in the medical practice of Dr. Brown, until her retirement.

Following the death of her father she continued to operate Emerson’s Candy Store in Old Orchard Beach for several years until she finally retired from actively working. The store is still operating under the ownership of Mike Dickinson, who apprenticed and worked for Norma’s father while in high school.

Prior to being elected as a town councilor, she served on the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, License Ordinance Revision Committee, Citizens Advisory Committee and the Charter Commission.

She is survived by a nephew, Michael E. Parlin of Branchville, S.C., two nieces, Susan Garcia of Hunter’s Chapel, Fla. and Cheryl Winsor of McDonough, Ga.

Due to Covid 19, a funeral service with military honors will be held at a time and date to be announced at the Southern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery , 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale. Condolences may be sent to http://www. oobfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, 36 Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach.

