PORTLAND

Job Corps enrolling in training programs

Job Corps is now accepting enrollments for those age 16 to 24 who are interested in pursuing training for career fields such as automotive, welding, healthcare, electrical, culinary arts and others.

The training is free, and virtual and online learning options are available. Earn HSD/HSE and a driver’s license at the same time.

Housing and meals are included, and job placement is provided once the program is complete.

To register or for more information, call or text Justin Humphrey at the Portland Job Corps Office at 852-7639 or email at [email protected]

PORTLAND

Diocese names Christmas card contest winners

Bishop Robert Deeley announced the winners of the Diocese of Portland’s Christmas Card Art Contest, conducted by the diocese’s Office of Development.

All Catholic school and faith formation students throughout the diocese were invited to participate. Over 300 submissions were received, each featuring original creations by the artists reflecting a passage from Scripture.

The contest winners and their categories include: Alana Kurkowski of Holy Cross School at South Portland, kindergarten-grade 2; Ella Tederous of St. Thomas School at Sanford, grades 3-5; Bethany Souther of the Parish of the Ascension of the Lord at Kittery, grades 6-8; and Lilly Beauchesne of Saint Dominic Academy at Auburn, grades 9-12.

In December, the winners’ creations will appear on Christmas cards sent to 2020 Catholic Appeal donors.

SACO

Good Shepherd Parish helping with Toys for Tots campaign

Good Shepherd Parish is assisting the Northern York County Toys for Tots Campaign this Advent season benefitting local families in need.

Large toy collection boxes have been set up in all parish churches, including at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco; St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach; and St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Road, Lyman. Parishioners and community members are encouraged to place new, unwrapped toys in the boxes before the Dec. 13 deadline. Those wishing to donate by purchasing a toy online should call 200-6228.

The campaign will provide toys to children in Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Lyman, Arundel, Dayton, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Limington, Buxton and Hollis.

If you or someone you know would benefit from receiving toys from this program, visit saco-me.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx. Registration to receive toys will close on Dec. 8.

BRIDGTON

Trails completed at Peabody-Fitch Woods, Narramissic Farm

A collaborative project by Loon Echo Land Trust and Bridgton Historical Society is making more outdoor spaces accessible.

The first phase of the universal access trail project has been completed at Peabody-Fitch Woods and Narramissic Farm in South Bridgton. The trail is designed to accommodate strollers and wheeled mobility devices.

The new trail is a half-mile long and features a gravel surface and gentle slopes. There are also several benches along the trail for rest stops. In addition to its accessible components, the trail can be enjoyed by walking, running, biking, or skiing and snowshoeing in winter.

The first phase of the trail project was made possible by Maine’s Recreational Trail Program, Chalmers Insurance Company, the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation, L.L. Bean, and private donors. Warren Excavation of Bridgton built the trail and a new parking area.

Phase two of the project, scheduled for 2021 and pending fundraising efforts, will include installation of a kiosk, interpretive signage along the trail, and formal trail signs. Donations can be made online at lelt.org or by mailing a check to Loon Echo Land Trust (memo: PFW) at 8 Depot St., Suite 4, in Bridgton.

Peabody-Fitch Woods, the trails, and the grounds of Narramissic Farm are open to the public year-round. Tours of the historic farm house and museum can be made by appointment with the Bridgton Historical Society.

For more information, go to loonecholandtrust.org/pfw.

WELLS

High school art students complete obstacle course

A small group of Wells High School art students recently completed a monthlong art installation benefitting Wells Elementary School students.

Foundations Arts and Alternative education students worked under the direction of WHS teacher Meredith Radford to create a permanent motor skills obstacle course on the Wells Elementary School playground.

The newly completed obstacle course includes colorful pathways and directional movement instructions that signal students to complete a series of movements – like spins, star jumps, squats, toe touches and five arm circles.

Earlier in the fall, Radford and WHS students created several sidewalk chalk murals at various locations around the high school. This served to get students working outside more in a school year overshadowed by a pandemic, spruce up the campus with some color and provide designated spots where students can safely take a brief face mask break.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Library announces new hours for Thanksgiving week

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will observe a change in hours this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The library, located at 3209 Carrabassett Drive No. 3, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, closed Wednesday and Thursday, and open again from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The facility is closed on Sundays and Mondays until further notice.

Visits are being scheduled inside by appointment and curbside delivery is offered.

For more details, call Andrea DeBiase at 237-3535.

PORTLAND

Stuff the Bus food drive ends Tuesday

The Rewind 100.9 15th annual Stuff The Bus Food Drive for Preble Street, presented by Town & Country Federal Credit Union, will culminate with a 28-hour live radio broadcast from inside a yellow school bus outside the Portland Radio Group Studios, 420 Western Ave. in South Portland.

Rewind 100.9 personality Chuck Igo will broadcast live from 6:00 a.m. Nov. 23 until 10:00 a.m. Nov. 24. All funds raised during the broadcast will benefit Preble Street food programs, which are on track to provide over 1,000,000 meals to Mainers in need this year.

