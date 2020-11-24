A group of six Bowdoin College medical students posed for this tintype holding instruments and specimens used in their education. A note accompanying the image says that the students are from the class of 1869.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Gorham couple at home with history (and possibly a ghost)
-
The Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Brunswick
-
Local & State
Maine reports 12 deaths and 255 new cases of COVID-19
-
Kennebunk Post
Ornaments from community to adorn Kennebunk holiday tree
-
Kennebunk Post
Ornaments from community to adorn Kennebunk holiday tree