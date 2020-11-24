WESTBROOK – Clinton Edward Chadbourne, 76, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Portland, July 8, 1944, the son of the late Walter G. and Margaret E. (Herwood) Chadbourne. He attended Portland schools. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1971. He held numerous jobs in the Portland area throughout his life, and retired from John J. Nissen Baking Company.

Clint faithfully attended Grace Baptist Church, and loved his church family. He loved going to Portland High School basketball games to cheer on his grandson, Simon. He was the biggest and best playmate for his youngest grandson, Brody. He thoroughly enjoyed parties and family gatherings. He had an endless supply of jokes, stories, dances and songs to share; “God Bless America” being his favorite. He was always the best entertainment for the young and the old.

In 2014, Clint suffered his biggest heartache with the tragic loss of his first born grandson, Micky. To help honor Micky, he became a seasonal bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He loved doing this to keep Micky’s spirit alive, and to raise money for those in need.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Walter Chadbourne Jr., Peter Chadbourne Sr., Thomas Chadbourne and Robert Chadbourne; sisters, Adelaide Nadeau and Lillian Noble; brothers-in-law, William Darling Sr. and Maurice Noble. He was also predeceased by his beloved grandson, Michael “Micky” Chadbourne.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie, their three children; son, Michael and his girlfriend Karen of Westbrook, son, Steven and his wife Geidy of Cape Coral, Florida, and daughter, Kelly Lamb and her husband Jason, of Windham. He also leaves behind two grandsons, who were the apples of his eye; Simon Chadbourne and Brody Lamb.

In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Harold and his wife Josephine, Ronald and his wife April, his sister, Mary Darling; sisters-in-law, Patty Chadbourne, Carol Chadbourne and Linda Chadbourne; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he adored. He had a special place in his heart for many, but especially: The Mello’s, Janice Leighton, Tony and Darlene Napolitano, Christina Napolitano, Nora and Lucas Roberson.

The family would like to sincerely thank R.N. Jayme, from the oncology floor at Maine Medical Center for her compassion and care for Clint during his stay there; as well as the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Clint’s memory via any Salvation Army Red Kettle or to: The Salvation Army

P.O. Box 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301

(800) 728-7825

