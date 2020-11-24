Frank “Bubba” Coffin lll 1954 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Frank “Bubba” Coffin lll, 66, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in Bath, Maine, to Frank and Thelma Coffin on Sept. 20, 1954. Bubba worked for the Town of Brunswick Public Works Department as a heavy equipment operator for 25 years; following that, he worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for Wyman and Simpson of Richmond for over 10 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved going “upta camp”, the family camp which was called ‘Hare Trigger Lodge’ in Glenwood Plantation, Maine. He is survived by his wife, Darreline; his boys, Terry Leonard, Frank Coffin IV, Darry Coffin, and Chadd Mayo; Bubba also leaves behind his brothers, Alan and Victor, as well as a sister Susan Coffin; as well as a lifelong family friend, Jerry Goodenow, who he considered a brother. He also leaves behind his father and mother-in-law, Roger and Rose Levasseur; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Gina Levasseur; along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bubba was predeceased by his parents, his son, Jerry, his sister, Edith “Sista” Coffin, and his brother-in-law, Gary Levasseur. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalterantives.net.

