SOUTH BERWICK – Dear Family and Friends,My loving husband, Michael K. Nazemetz, DVM, lost his courageous battle against pancreatic cancer Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020. He was home, where he was always happiest. I was blessed to be at his side. We started our journey together in 1976, purchasing our home in 1980 and marrying in January 1983. Michael was born on March 4, 1950, in Somerville, N.J., son of Mary and John Nazemetz. He was proud of his heritage, both sets of grandparents having emigrated from Ukraine through Ellis Island, settling in New Jersey, growing up on a dairy/vegetable farm with his maternal grandparents next door, Michael gained a strong work ethic. His innovative resourcefulness was among the many traits acquired from his grandfather. Michael’s creativity was vast, he could fix or build just about anything. His talents are evident all around our farm from his hand built barn, sheds and prized sugar shack, to the many rock walls crafted to enhance the landscape and our multiple gardens, plus the orchard he so loved. A proud graduate of Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, he enjoyed the successful practice of veterinary medicine for over 40 years. In April of 1984, we started Village Veterinary Clinic in Rollinsford, N.H., receiving a National Veterinary Award for Best Use of a Small Space. Best known as “Dr. Mike” throughout the seacoast area, he will be forever remembered for his compassion, honest practical approach and true empathy for others which won the hearts of hundreds of clients. He treasured his employees, whom he considered family. Mainly, he will be remembered for his unending kindness.Michael approached everything in his life with deep passion. An avid bicyclist, Michael was a 20 year veteran of the Maine Lung Association’s Trek Across Maine. Sailing was one of his many passions; a skilled woodworker, he built two sailboats that he enjoyed racing with friends off the Owls Head peninsula in Penobscot Bay, Maine. He loved fishing, especially when shared with family and friends. Michael’s love of music brought him great joy. He shared the belief that music has the power to change the world. Always the learner, he played guitar and stand-up bass, and loved to sing. He enjoyed gathering monthly with his circle of music friends and listening to local talent.In past years Michael served on the boards of the Somersworth VNA, the Cocheco Valley Humane Society, and the Susan L. Curtis Foundation. He was an active member of Rotary for over 30 years. He is survived by his younger brother, John and wife Jeanette of Stillwater, Okla., and older sister, Patricia Rydberg and husband Herb of Bridgwater, N.J. His family also includes my sisters, Judith Moses of Camden, Jane Hall and husband Ron of Tenants Harbor, and my brothers, Edgar Hussey Jr. and wife Sally of Jefferson, and Dennis Hussey and wife Suzanne of Easton He also leaves several special cousins.As a good friend wrote, “Michael was the perfect uncle, the fun uncle, the playful uncle, the one who teased and still imparted wisdom.” He will be forever fondly remembered by our many nieces and nephews. Due to continued restrictions of Covid-19, I invite you to gather in early May for a celebration of Michael’s life and a sharing of stories, date TBD. Michael graced the world with his gentle disposition, warm smile, and his ever constant wit and wisdom. A role model and mentor to so many, his passing is a loss for all who knew him. The world has lost a gentleman of the first order.A life well lived and well loved, I miss him deeply.With much love, Ann Lee Hussey“Where a beautiful soul traveled, beautiful memories remain forever.

Please consider making a contribution in honor of Michael K. Nazemetz to The Rotary Foundation PolioPlus, http://www.endpolio.org/donate or to The Susan L Curtis Foundation https://www.susancurtis.org/donate/ that helps economically disadvantaged Maine youth develop the individual character, self-confidence, and skills essential to becoming independent, contributing citizens.

