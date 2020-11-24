SOUTH PORTLAND – Gary P. Farrell, 75, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on Sept. 23, 1945, in Portland, Maine, the sixth of seven children to Sylvio and Rita (Tardiff) Farrell. Gary grew up in South Portland. He attended local schools and immediately entered the workforce as a painter then at Herman’s shoes, ending his career as a painter for Redbank Village for 25 years. He worked hard and after work he enjoyed being in his workshop refinishing antique furniture.

Gary met the love of his life, Barbara Pineau while they were in school together and in 1967 they married. Gary loved spending time at home, watching the Dallas Cowboys and listening to music. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always volunteered to stay home with this kids, which the rest of the family would go on trips, and showing them how wonderful their neighborhood was. He was glad to have lived in the Redbank neighborhood for over 75 years, and he shared that love with his family, who all continued to live in South Portland today.

Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara Farrell of South Portland; two daughters, Angela Smith and her husband Steve of South Portland, Lisa McMains and her husband Dion of South Portland; eight grandchildren, Chanel, Jasmine, Steven, Madi, and Jesse, Dylan, Brad, Michael; two great-grandchildren; and Gary’s best friend, his dog Micktavish.

Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Gary’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Refuge League of Greater Portland, PO Box 336, Westbrook, ME 04098; and New England Organ Bank, New England

Donor Services,

60 First Avenue,

Waltham, MA 02451

