A scene in downtown Portland downtown about 1940 shows a busy Congress Square area and storefronts along Congress and State streets, with the Eastland Hotel in the background. The site of the Walgreen’s Drugstore at right is now an urban park used for concerts, performances and outdoor movies. It also features the clock from Union Station. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #35581

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Forecaster News, local history, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles