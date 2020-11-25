Claire Rice 1927 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Claire Rice, 93, died at her home on Nov. 23, 2020. She was born on Aug. 3, 1927, a daughter of Emma and George Bernard. Claire was a childcare provider and pre-school teacher at Three Little Bears Nursery School for many years. She enjoyed crafting, sewing dancing and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Claire is survived by her husband, Ervin, son, Charles and his wife Ruth, son, Doug and his wife Brenda, daughter, Donna and her husband Bob DeLong, son, James and his wife Rebecca and son, John and his wife Louise, as well as by 10 grandchildren and their spouses/partners and 12 great-grandchildren. Claire was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Nan, Edna and Jeanne and also by her brother Robert. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine 04011. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

Guest Book