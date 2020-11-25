PORTLAND – Albert O. Fecteau, 91, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness.

Albert was born in Auburn, the son of the late Albert and Adrienne (Valliere) Fecteau. He grew up in Auburn with his siblings and attended local schools. He enlisted in the Air Force at the end of WWII. On Sept. 21, 1948, Albert married Theresa Dumont of Lewiston. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Portland over 30 years and retired in 1989.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, skiing, watching the Red Sox and Patriots, and spending time in his beloved city by the bay with Theresa.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Theresa Fecteau of Portland; children, Louise Fecteau of Westbrook, and Paul Fecteau (Katherine) of Portsmouth, R.I.; grandsons, Michael Fecteau (Nair) of Portsmouth, R.I. and David Fecteau (Kelly) of Townsend, Mass.; four great-grandchildren, Abigail, Olivia, Ryan, and Evan; a sister, Lina Maxwell (Steve) of Heyworth, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three sisters, Theresa (Jones), Sonya (Hall), Laurette (Robert), and by his brother, Gerard Fecteau.

Services will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State St., Portland. To view Albert’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

