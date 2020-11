NORTH WATERBORO – Earle E. Doughty Jr., 79, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 5, 1941 in Portland, the son of Earle E. Sr., and Marion (Cole) Doughty.

He recently celebrated his 60th anniversary with his wife, Joyce (Graffam) Doughty.

