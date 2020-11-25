HARPSWELL – James Aubrey Burney, 83, of Harpswell, died on Nov. 20, 2020 at his home. Jim was born on May 29, 1937, the son of the late David H. Burney, Thelma Johnson Burney, and Velma Surles Burney.

Jim was an aircraft mechanic in the United States Air Force, retiring as a master sargeant after 22 years of service. He went on to retire from Textron, in Dover, N.H.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors: fishing, lobstering, snowmobiling, and golfing. He enjoyed history and visited many historical sites during his travels. Jim was most fond of spending time with his family and friends. Jim was a member of American Legion Post 171 in Harpswell, and attended the First Methodist Church, in Brunswick.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marcia Burney; brothers, Leonard Harvard, and David Arlen; daughters, Sheryl Stockton and Christine Madden (James); his grandchildren, Aaron, Rachel, Carly, Cole, and Kyle; as well as by a great-granddaughter, Madaleigh Bell.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, David H. Burney, Thelma Burney, Velma Burney; and by his sister, Evelyn Holt.

Services will be held next summer at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the car and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick.

At the family’s request,

in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made

to the

Harpswell American Legion – Post 171

P.O. Box 171,

Harpswell, Me 04079,

United Methodist Church of Brunswick,

320 Church Rd.

Brunswick, ME 04011

or the

Midcoast Humane Society,

30 Range Rd.

Brunswick, ME 04011

