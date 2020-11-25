Gene Proctor 1927 – 2020 BATH – Gene Larson Proctor lived a joyful life centered on her family and community, enriched by the many experiences and opportunities life offered her. She was the daughter of Olof and Armida Larson, who emigrated from Sweden, and was enormously proud of her Swedish heritage. Gene grew up in Woburn, Mass., where she helped in the family greenhouses. She attended Katherine Gibbs secretarial school in Boston and later worked at Wellesley College. After marrying Robert Proctor in 1950, they promptly moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where both worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and where the first of five children was born. From there they moved to The Dalles, Oregon, where they had two more children. Missing the northeast, they drove back across the country, landing in upstate New York where they completed their family of seven. They spent summers camping and boating at Lake George and winters skiing. Once settled in Voorheesville, Gene was very active in the community. She served many roles in her church, including as the first woman on the board of trustees. She was also a founding member of The Heldeberg Workshop which provided summer enrichment programs for elementary and high school children in the area. She was also active in the Girl Scouts. When their children were old enough, Gene worked for many years as an executive secretary to a New York State Assemblyman. An early retirement brought them to Cape Cod for a few years before finally settling at Birch Point in West Bath, Maine. Once there, her community involvement continued for the next 30 years: at the Bath Area Food Bank, at Midcoast Hospital, at the Midcoast Hospital yard sale, and delivering Meals on Wheels. A fierce advocate for the reproductive rights of women, she wrote countless letters to the editor into her 80s and 90s. Gene loved spending time with family and friends and was always up for a celebration. She was famous for her chocolate cake, and one could never leave her home without one in hand. Gene died peacefully, with family by her side, on Nov. 17, 2020 at age 93. Her husband and best friend, Bob, predeceased her by six months. She is survived by their five children: Bruce of Bath, Cathy and Carol of Brunswick, Ron (Nancy Eldredge) of Tucson, Ariz., and Nancy (Paul) Perkins of Bath; six grandchildren: Ellie (John) Jowers, Jesse (Jeff) Deason, Lindsay (Ethan) DeBery, Sydney Perkins (Dan Flaherty), Jared (Clare) Fernandes, Jeane Cohen; and 11 great-grandchildren. We would like to express our gratitude to the many wonderful caregivers from CHANS who have helped her over the past several years. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Bath Area Food Bank.

