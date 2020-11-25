PORTLAND – Joyce M. Slocum passed away at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn on Nov. 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Portland, a daughter of Clara (Donovan) and Clifford Hamilton Sr.

She attended schools in Portland and Falmouth.

Joyce married Raymond A. Nilsen in 1948, they had two children together and lived happily until he passed in 1968. After his passing, Joyce worked at Burnham and Morrill Company as well as for Dr. Libby before she retired for good in the late ’80s.

Joyce married her second husband, Clayton F. Slocum in 1973, and they divorced in 1996.

She then spent 17 precious years with Robert Wike until his death in 2013.

She was also predeceased by her brothers, Philip Hamilton and Clifford Hamilton Jr., and her sisters, Ruth Ream and Mona Hamilton.

Joyce took great pride in being fiercely independent and self-sufficient for all but a few months of her 90 years.

She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking, as well reading. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting in her younger years, making a lot of her daughter’s clothes as well as sweaters for the grandchildren.

Joyce was a lifetime member of the VFW Post # 6859.

She is survived by her two children, Peter E. Nilsen and his wife Linda of Denmark, Robin L. Hill and her husband Kenny of Naples; five grandchildren, Colleen Nilsen of Vermont, Zachery Nilsen of Denmark, Kendrick Currie and wife Amy of Portland; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Currie, Joshua Stetson and Vallorie Stetson. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Walker of California; as well as many nieces and nephews.

With respect to Joyce’s wishes there will be a private graveside service in Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the hospice team for their care and compassion.

