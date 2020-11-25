FALMOUTH – On Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 the spirit of Roger Kornhauser left his body. Dementia had already taken his memories, but the gifts of music and kindness remained with him till the end. Roger was born on Jan. 23, 1935 to Sofie (Rand), a talented seamstress, and Cecil, a precision machinist who instilled his love of music in young Roger, whose earliest memories were of napping under the piano while his father played. He grew up in Queens, N.Y. with his older brother, Mark and younger sister, Linda. Roger graduated from Forest Hills High School and studied chemistry at the University of Chicago. He had a long career at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, first as a lab technician, and then, seeking more human interaction, as a dialysis technician. In 1958 he married Karen Lowens, a biology teacher, when they were both in their early 20s, and when their two kids were school aged the family moved to Tuckahoe, N.Y. Both kids inherited their parents’ love of music and became serious musicians—playing together with family and friends was a constant presence and pleasure. Along with music, the house was filled with Roger’s stained glass creations, photography, and refurbished audio equipment. After an amicable divorce in 1985, Roger moved back to the Bronx and enjoyed visiting friends in Israel, hiking in the Berkshires, and general tinkering. When he eventually retired, he devoted his time to long walks in the neighborhood and being a thoughtful, generous friend. He was a beloved “character” in his community, with his trademark white beard, red jacket (one for every season), and endless supply of Tootsie Rolls. When it became clear that his memory was failing, Roger came to Maine to be near his daughter Alice, who considers herself blessed to have had the time and opportunity to care for him as he entered the last phase of his life. His sweet nature and piano playing brought joy to staff and fellow residents at the Park Danforth, Cape Memory Care, and his final home at Sedgewood Commons. Roger was predeceased by his parents; and his siblings.He leaves behind daughter, Alice and son, Ekalavya Das; and is fondly remembered by his nephews and their families; and many dear friends.A Zoom memorial is planned for Jan. 23, 2021, on what would have been his 86th birthday. May his memory be a blessing.

