LEWISTON – Richard E. Paine, of Auburn, died after a courageous, but all too brief, battle with cancer at Marshwood Center, Lewiston on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 71.

Richard was born in Rumford on March 22, 1949, to Earlon and Mary (Dorion) Paine. He was the younger brother of Linda Jackson and grandson of Edmund and Ruth Dorion. His childhood was full of many fun and lasting adventures with lifelong friends in his hometown of Bethel.

In 1967, Richard graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, and attended the University of Southern Maine in Portland. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He also was a longtime member of the Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston. Richard was the New Hampshire and Vermont Regional Manager for Morris Alper and Sons for over 20 years and then the Southeast Regional Manager for Connors Brunswick. He especially loved to travel and play golf. He will be forever treasured for the love he had for his extended family and for the close friendships he continued with classmates and many loving friends. He was loved by so many and his sense of humor gave happiness to so many people.

Richard was preceded in death by his much beloved parents, grandparents, aunt, Sarah Lawthers, uncle, Edmund Dorion, Jr., and sister, Linda.

He is survived by his longterm partner, Elaine Jacques. Together for over 17 years, they always shared a bond of friendship and came together to share their lives. He is also survived by daughter, Amy Collins and her husband, Jeffrey, Exeter, N.H., son, Jameson Paine and his wife Carmen, Stratham, N.H., his grandchildren, Sophie and Sean Collins and Andrew and Alexander Paine, his uncle, Michael Lawthers, South Bluffton, S.C., cousin, Terri Kelsea, Providence, R.I., and nephew Rick Jackson, South Paris.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, a small private service and ceremony will be held at a future date.

Lastly, special thanks to Dr. Milaim Mustafa and staff, Central Maine Healthcare, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, and Marshwood Center for helping to prolong the life of and provide comfort to Richard during his time of need.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 37 Vernon St., Bethel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in

Richard’s memory.

