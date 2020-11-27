Albert M. Cray Jr. 1961 – 2020 WEST BATH – Albert M. Cray Jr., 59, of West Bath, died unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Nov, 20, 2020. He was born on Sunday Feb. 19, 1961 in Gardiner, the son of Frances and Albert Cray Sr. He was raised in Richmond and attended local schools, graduating in 1979. Throughout his childhood Al played soccer, basketball and baseball and excelled in school. His passion for hard work and hard play was evident early on. He earned his first $100 at the age of 10 digging worms. Albert was so proud of being a third generation marine worm harvester. His professional pursuits eventually expanded to clam harvesting, sea urchin diving, logging and a brief stint as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. After school, he married his first love Elizabeth, bought his first home in Richmond, and raised three children. Spending time with his children, teaching them to hunt and dig was very special to him. Al lived as a free spirit, experiencing life to its fullest; loving his family and friends, playing with his grandchildren, going dancing at the Sunday night sock hop, deer hunting and exploring new places with his life partner Amanda. Later in life he became highly successful in real estate and accumulated several rental properties. Al was preceded by his father Albert Cray Sr. He is survived by his mother Frances Cray; sister Linda Cray, brother Chad Cray and wife Bobby-Jo; son Jason Cray and wife Samantha, son Ryan Cray, daughter Katie King and husband Chris; four grandchildren Makenzie, Julian, Jaxon and Jameson; nieces Taylor, Ashley, Caleigh and Payton; and his loving life partner Amanda Asselin. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In lieu of flowers, please donate to: American Heart Association

