Earl James Hay 1951 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Earl James Hay, You left us Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2:10 p.m. Your 69 year old heart simply stopped. Born in Brookline, Mass.. on June 7, 1951, you spent most of your days living on the Kennebec at 28 Ferry Rd. in Woolwich. Most knew you as a good, honest, hardworking man, using your construction background to become Public Works Foreman for the City of Bath. We could ask you anything about everything because you always had brilliant solutions. You strived for excellence keeping your friends, family and city running smoothly. Work/fun for you carried into weekends lighting up the sky for Central Maine Pyrotechnics. You are now reunited with your Mom and Dad, James Russell and Harriet Methal Hay, sister Suzanne, son-in-law Chad, and Mr. Beasley your Lab. We, son Jeremy Earl Hay, daughter Amanda Jean Hay, Earl’s partner Rose Johnson, daughter-in-law Shannon Hay, grandkids Chantelle Mina Hay, Aquina Frances Hay, Zander Roy Wight, Maya Nicole Haley, siblings Janet, Bruce, Steve, Robin, Phil, Donald and Roberta along with so many extended friends and family, are deeply saddened by your passing. Missing you will not be easy, a true testament of our love for you. Thank you! You were a gift. Your work ethic, dedication, often devious, silly, tenacious personality, most of all your love, a legacy carried on by everyone you touched. How lucky we are. No goodbye but instead so long for now. It’s time to rest, go fishing…. however knowing you, you’re already knee deep in your next project. Love, All Of Us Celebration of Life TBA summer 2021. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, Please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your local animal shelter in Earl’s name

