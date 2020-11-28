HOULTON – Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan McCue, 65 of Houlton passed away at home on Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Portland May 17, 1955, a son of Gilbert and Sally Ann (Frank) McCue graduating from South Portland High School.

He attended the Police Academy and graduated from The F.B.I. Academy in Quantico, Va. Jeff joined the South Portland Police Dept. retiring as a lieutenant after more than 23 years of service. He then went to work for Walden Security as a Court Security Officer at the U.S. District Court where he retired as lead CSO after 15 years.

Jeff worked part time for five years at Conroy Tully Funeral Home and 29 years for Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. He dedicated his life to public service and was well respected and loved by many. He was a kind, generous, thoughtful man who was also thinking of others and quick to lend a helping hand. It was Jeff’s dream to retire to Florida with his wife Karyn where their home is currently being built.

He is survived by his wife, Karyn McCue of Houlton; a son, Eric McCue of South Portland; his parents, Gilbert McCue and his wife Janice McCue of Falmouth; a sister, Jennifer Butcher and her husband, Patrick of Kennebunkport, a brother, Jay McCue of Biddeford and sister Jill McCarthy and her husband Dan of Westbrook.

He was predeceased by his mother, Sally Ann Frank.

Visiting hours for Jeff will be held Monday, Nov. 30, from 2-6 p.m. at the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Due to Covid 19, all attending are asked to wear facemasks, practice social distancing and pay their respects in a timely manner. Funeral services will be private Tuesday Dec. 1.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information and to leave a tribute in Jeff’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff’s memory can be made to the South Portland Christmas Toy Drive.

Please make checks payable to

Liz Darling,

24 Bishop St.

So. Portland, ME 04106

﻿

Guest Book