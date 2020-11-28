SANFORD – Wilfred “Bob” Guillemette, 92, of Sanford passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

He was born on March 29, 1928 to Wilfred and Maria “Helen” (Becotte) Guillemette in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools.

Being a proud veteran, Bob served in the U.S. Navy under Admiral Richard Byrd. An important highlight and memory for him during that time was when they sailed to Antarctica on the USS Merrick.

Bob owned and operated his own successful plumbing company in Sanford for many years, and then relocated to Freeport where he remained for 27 years until his retirement.

He was an outgoing and social man. He was a member of both the Knights of Columbus and the Lafayette Club. He loved spending time playing cards with his friends at the Social Club.

Bob is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Guillemette; and a grandson, Jason Guillemette.

Survivors include his five children, Danny Guillemette and his wife Gloria of Sanford, Jim Guillemette of Lebanon, Debbie Franck of Sanford, Sandie Rankin and her husband David of Springvale, Jeff Guillemette and his wife Sue of Sanford; his grandchildren, Alyssa Angers, Amanda Angers, Jillian Pulsifer, Nathan Rankin, Erin Eastman and Jana Guillemette; and great-grandchildren, Jalen, Sawyer Nya, Gavin and Reagan.

A graveside service will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation in Bob’s name to the

Maine Veterans to Washington Fund

P.O. Box 624

Sanford, ME 04073.

